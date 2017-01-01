WELLINFTON:- New Zealand opener Martin Guptill will miss the Twenty20 series against Bangladesh with a hamstring injury and will be replaced by in-form batsman Neil Broom, the country's cricket board said on Saturday. Guptill will be sidelined for up to four weeks after he sustained the injury while running between the wickets in the third one-day international against Bangladesh at Saxton Oval in Nelson on Saturday. Broom was in fine form during the ODI series against Bangladesh, scoring 109 (not out) and 97 runs in his last two innings as the hosts completed a 3-0 series sweep.–Reuters