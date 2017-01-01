ISLAMABAD - Former fast bowler and inventor of reverse swing, Sarfraz Nawaz demanded Chief Selector Inzamam-ul-Haq’s resignation for highly questionable players selection and also asked PCB to serve show cause notice to head coach Micky Arthur and other coaching staff as well.

Talking to The Nation on Saturday, Sarfraz questioned merit behind inclusion of M Rizwan in team and showed his surprise over continuous decline of green caps from bad to worst and held PCB chairman and Najam Sethi responsible for inflicting huge damages to national team.

Sarfraz said Azhar Mehmood was a super flop in his short tenure with the national team in the recent past but he was once again hired, which completely destroyed bowling attack.

“It was bowling, which gave victories to Pakistan. Wahab Riaz was bowling pretty much well in the recent past but ever since Azhar was brought in as bowling coach, he is almost finished. He is not only bowling wayward deliveries but he is committing a crime by bowling no balls, which are unacceptable. The entire bowling attack looks completely different to what we had witnessed in the past. Aamir, Sohail are nowhere near to what was expected from them. Aamir was rushed into the squad by Sethi terming him the match winner. He even went on to claim that without Aamir, Pakistan fast bowling is dead but now after watching him playing for a year, instead of improving Aamir’s downslide continues unabated.”

He said he was astonished to watch toothless Yasir Shah and he has become completely a liability for the team.

“Yasir must understand every time he won’t get UAE tracks. The way he flopped miserably in England, New Zealand and Australia, showed he is not a bowler team can depend on. Misbah, Younus also looked completely off-coloured. It is high time Misbah and Younus should hang their boots instead of being liabilities for the team and pave way for the younger lot. Only Asad Shafiq and Azhar Ali played with some maturity while others were complete failures.”

Safraz said Sami Aslam and Babar Azam also failed to justify their selection while Kamran Akmal is the highly unfortunate player as despite scoring loads of runs in domestic circuit and performing exceptionally with the gloves, he was not considered for the highly important Australian one-dayers as well despite having exceptional record in these tracks.

“I seriously consider it is chief selector’s failure, as he had made tall claims when he took over and promised merit will prevail, but where is merit? Why outstanding performers are kept away from the national team and blue-eyed enjoy all the benefits?

He requested Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who is the Patron of Pakistan Cricket Board, to safe Pakistan cricket from further destruction and appoint a chairman, who knows cricket and well-connected with international teams and enjoy respect world over. “These incapable persons can’t bring respect or glory for team and country. The PM must now act in the best interest of cricket and country or else nation must be prepared for more agony and pain. Results like this would continue to come and no one else but Patron will be held responsible for that as he is the one who should intervene. I hope the PM will take my and other senior cricketers advice very positively and seriously and as these persons have misguided entire nation just for their personal benefits,” Sarfraz concluded.