Curry's game-worn shoes sell for $30,000

SAN FRANCISCO - A pair of Stephen Curry game-worn shoes fetched $30,101 dollars Friday at an auction for victims of a deadly warehouse fire in Oakland, California. The price is a record for a player currently in the National Basketball Association and the money will go to the Oakland Fire Relief fund, which is helping those affected by the horrific Ghost Ship blaze this month which killed 36 people. The designer shoes went to an anonymous bidder on eBay and had the words "Oakland Strong" written on them. They were used for the Golden State Warriors' 103-90 victory over the New York Knicks on December 15. Curry wore a second pair of specially designed shoes during the warmup. They fetched $15,100 on eBay. The money raised in the auction is to assist the victims of the fire and their families.–AFP

Shot put queen Adams now Dame Valerie

WELLINGTON - Shot put queen Valerie Adams received one of New Zealand's highest awards on Saturday, being made a dame in the New Year honours list. The four-time World champion, double Olympic gold medallist and one of New Zealand's most popular sports stars, has been made a dame companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to athletics. "Thank You NZ. Very honoured and humbled to be bestowed this award," Adams tweeted. At 32, Adams is the youngest person to be made a dame or knight in New Zealand. World squash champion Dame Susan Devoy and Mt Everest conqueror Sir Edmund Hillary were both 34 when they were honoured. A dame or knight companion is the country's third highest honour. Adams said she could not compare her elevation to damehood to her sporting success.–AFP

Stefan Kraft wins Four Hills opener

OBERSTDORF - Austria's Stefan Kraft won the Four Hills opener at Oberstdorf on Friday as Slovenia's Prevc brothers failed to shine on the famed Bavarian hill. Kraft totalled 308 points after jumps of 139m and 134.5m with Poland's Kamil Stoch taking second with 305.2 points (137m+135m) while fellow Austrian Michael Hayboeck was third with 295.4 points (135m+133m). Teenage sensation Domen Prevc could only finish in 26th place after the 17-year-old scored 254.7pts (124.5m+127m) although he retains top spot in the overall World Cup standings on 545 points. Peter Prevc, who won in Oberstdorf last year on his way to the World Cup title, was 10th on Friday. The second round of the Four Hills is on Sunday at Garmisch-Partenkirchen before heading to Innsbruck (Jan 4) and Bischofshofen (Jan 6). –AFP

Jennings ready to take on ex-compatriots

LONDON - England opener Heaton Jennings is not fussed about the possibility of facing his fellow South Africans in a test series next July, he told The Times Saturday. The 24-year-old -- son of former South Africa wicketkeeper Ray Jennings -- added that should he be selected he is prepared for a lot of attention being focused on him. Barring a drop in form for his county Durham -- who have been relegated to the second tier after being bailed-out by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) -- he should be selected after making a century on his debut in the recent fourth Test against India and a half century in the fifth and final Test. His performances were a rare highlight in the series which England lost 4-0 and cast doubt on whether his opening partner Alistair Cook will remain as captain.–AFP

LAHORE: A group photo of Area Manager of Silk Bank Taifur with winning team ICM Tigers after the final of Mega Cricket Tournament.