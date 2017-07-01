Antalya - Tennis star Aisam ul Haq Qureshi gets another feather in his cap after winning the final of ATP World Tennis Championship on Friday.

Top seeds Aisam Qureshi and Robert Lindstedt won the final being played on the lush green grass courts in Antalya Turkey. The duo defeated Crotian-Austrian pair of Mate Pavic and Oliver Marach after an intense competition with both teams serving big. Aisam and Robert succeeded to break their opponent's serve to clinch the first set 7-5. In the second set they broke their opponent's at 2-1 to take a 3-1 lead which they consolidated by winning their own serve to make it 4-1. At this stage their opponent's conceded the match. With this win Aisam ul Haq has bagged fourth title of the year.

Agencies