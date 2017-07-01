KARACHI - Pakistan’s limited-overs captain Sarfraz Ahmed is expected to be handed Test leadership in a meeting of the PCB Board of Governors on July 19. The board’s governing members are expected to meet on July 19, in what would be the last major meeting under the chairmanship of the outgoing Shahryar Khan.

According to sources privy to the development, Sarfraz, who already leads his side in ODIs and T20Is, is likely to be named Test captain in the meeting, before the current chairman Shahryar Khan’s tenure ends in August this year.

Shaharyar Khan, as well as several other cricketing greats, have already declared Sarfraz to be the strongest candidate for the Test captainship. The 30-year-old skipper’s case was further strengthened after he led Pakistan to a historic title win in the ICC Champions Trophy earlier in June by thrashing India.

Sarfraz was also appointed vice captain to Misbah-ul-Haq in Pakistan’s tour to the West Indies before the Champions Trophy. The final decision about his Test captaincy is expected to be mere formality.





Agencies