Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to hand over Test team captainship to Sarfraz Ahmad, reported Nawa-e-Waqt.

The wicket keeper-batsman is already captaining Pakistan ODI and T20 teams.

According to the sources, the Governing Body of PCB will make him the captain officially on July 19th after the board meeting.

It was expected that after retirement of Misbah-ul-Haq that Sarfraz will be made Test team captain but winning ICC Champions Trophy has confirmed it.

The Governing Body meeting will also be the last for Shahryar Khan as PCB Chairman because he will leave the office in August.

Former Pakistani players and cricket experts have also supported this decision.