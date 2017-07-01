Venus allegedly 'at fault' in fatal car crash

MIAMI - Tennis star Venus Williams is allegedly "at fault" in a Florida traffic accident that resulted in the death of a 78-year-old man, according to a police report obtained Thursday by AFP. Venus Williams, 37, slowed in the middle of an intersection when she was hit by a car driven by the man's 68-year-old wife, the report said. The accident occurred on June 9 in Palm Beach Gardens, a small city north of Miami. The driver's husband suffered a head injury and succumbed to his injuries two weeks later at the hospital, according to entertainment news site TMZ. The winner of seven Grand Slam championships was not using her phone and had not taken drugs or alcohol at the time of the crash, police said. Venus Williams has been sued by the family of the man who died in car crash.–Agencies

Konta out from Eastbourne with back injury

EASTBOURNE - British fifth seed Johanna Konta has pulled out of her Aegon International semi-final against Karolina Pliskova after suffering a thoracic spine injury, British Tennis confirmed Friday. Konta is the main home hope in the women's draw at Wimbledon next week but the 26-year-old slipped and fell heavily on her back during her 6-3 6-4 quarter-final victory over world number one Angelique Kerber Thursday. The walkover allows third seed Pliskova to advance to the final, where she will meet the winner of the other semi-final between Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki and Briton Heather Watson. Konta also overcame French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko in a three-set tussle earlier on Thursday after two days of rain delays at the south coast grass-court event had stacked up the schedule.–Agencies

Kyrgios feels he can win Wimbledon

LONDON - Nick Kyrgios is confident he can overcome his injury woes and win his first Wimbledon title next week, the 22-year-old Australian said after winning an exhibition match at the Boodles tournament on Thursday. Kyrgios is yet to win a title this year, losing out to Roger Federer in the quarter-finals at Indian Wells and the semi-finals at the Miami Open. He also failed to make an impact at the Madrid Open and French Open. The Australian has struggled with a recurring hip injury that forced him out of the Italian Open and the Queen's Club Championships. The world number 20 is, however, hopeful of winning his first ever grand slam event. "I honestly do think I can win it. Might need a bit of luck – and everything to fall into place – but I do believe I can win," Kyrgios said.–Agencies

Farah needs more work to defend titles

LONDON - British long-distance runner Mo Farah acknowledges he needs to be in a better shape to defend his 5,000 metres and 10,000m titles at London's world championships in August. Running his first 10,000m race since claiming a gold at 2016 Rio Olympics, Farah triumphed in Ostrava on Wednesday but fell short of breaking his own British record. The double Olympic champion hopes he has enough time to improve before the world championships starting on Aug. 4. "I still need to do a lot more work," Farah told reporters. "I'm not quite there yet and it showed. I was a bit rusty. "But it is my first 10,000m (this season). I've got more work to do so now I'll get on my flight to London, be there for a few days and then back to my training camp in Font Romeu. Hopefully I've got enough time."–Agencies

Cuban players' sentences cut on appeal

TURKU - A Finnish court of appeal on Friday cut the prison sentences of five Cuban volleyball players jailed for aggravated rape in the southwestern city of Turku. The five were convicted in September by another court in the southern city of Tampere. They denied the charges against them and immediately appealed. Volleyball captain Rolando Cepeda Abreu and his teammates Abrahan Alfonso Gavilan, Ricardo Calvo Manzano and Osmany Uriarte Mestre were sentenced to five years in prison, while Luis Sosa Sierra was sentenced to three and a half years. But the Turku Court of Appeal reduced Abreu's sentence to two and a half years, Manzano's to three and a half years, and Mestre's to four years. Gavilan had his sentence reduced to one year and three months while Sierra was acquitted and released, the court said. –Agencies