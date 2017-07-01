Former Pakistan head coach and fast bowler Waqar Younis has clarified his comment on Women’s Cricket World Cup.

Earlier, he suggested that Women World Cup should be reduced to 30-over from its current 50-over format.

@ICC What abt having 30 overs Cricket World Cup 4 Women???Like Tennis 3 sets rather then 5 #Suggestion I feel 50 overs r few 2many #WWCUP17 — waqar younis (@waqyounis99) June 29, 2017





The tweet started a twitter debate as some called it ‘sexist’ and ‘discriminatory’. While some did support his suggestion of making the game more fast.

While clarifying his stance the former pacer tweeted that lesser overs means more competitive cricket, more audience and faster pace of the game.

He mentioned that he does not have prejudice and discrimination against women cricket.

Lesser overs mean faster pace,, more audience,,competitive Cricket,,no discrimination or prejudice toward Women #AlwaysRespectWomen #WWCUP17 https://t.co/LHeSmK1k26 — waqar younis (@waqyounis99) June 30, 2017



