Amir Sohail slams Indian ‘stance’ of playing with Pakistan only in ICC tournaments

Former Pakistani player Amir Sohail slammed Indian policy of playing with Pakistani only in ICC tournaments.

While talking in an Indian TV show, the left handed batsman said if BCCI does not want to play cricket with Pakistan then it should also be applied on ICC tournaments.

“When you take such hard stance that you will not play bilateral series with Pakistan, will not keep ties with neighboring country, but when it comes to matches in World Cup or Champions Trophy, why sudden change of stance?” he asked.

“It is about money because BCCI does not want disappoint the Indian broadcaster who holds the rights to telecast these tournaments,” he asserted.

Sohail emphasized that if India wants to take hard stance, it should keep it for every tournament and series.

“Keep one stance either you want to play or not because there is no middle way in it.”

Meanwhile, Indian cricketer Harbajhan Singh also endorsed Amir Sohail’s comments stating in case of any hostility between two countries only cricket got affected.

“If we want to boycott cricket with Pakistan then there should not be any business ties, no other sport should be played, there must be complete shut down,” he said.

Former Indian captain Azha-ur-din also agreed with Amir Sohail saying he has been asking for same thing.

“Why only cricket is being targeted?” he asked.