Babar Azam key in Pak-India clash: Azhar Ali

BIRMINGHAM - Former ODI captain and top-order batsman Azhar Ali said that Babar Azam would be the key player for Pakistan in its Champions Trophy match against India on June 4. Speaking with media after team's three-hour long training session at Edgbaston, Azhar said: "I won't name any single player, everyone has got the ability to perform and everyone is eager to perform well but the way Babar Azam has played recently and performed consistently, he would be our key player.” The right-hand batsman added that the match against India is just another game for Pakistan and players will perform according to expectations of the fans back home. "Pakistan and India will be a good game for fans and players - both the teams would do their best to perform in the game. Our fans have high expectations from us and we would try to perform according to their expectations," he said. "As professional players, we have to take it as a game only, once you are at the ground the encounter is between bat and ball and that's how it is," Azhar said, when asked if there is any pressure on the team for the match against India.–Agencies

Hope to see a classic India-Pakistan match: Afridi

London - Shahid Khan Afridi on Wednesday said that like millions of fans around the world, he is also excited about the game and look forward to a highly entertaining match between the two traditional rivals, who have a rich cricketing history between them. The Champions Trophy is the only ICC event where Pakistan have had successes against India. “We won the 2004 match at Edgbaston and then the 2009 match at Centurion. I hope the Men in Green deliver a rousing performance at Edgbaston to improve their record against India in global events” Afridi told British media. “Contrary to popular belief, India and Pakistan players get along very well. Of course, there are exceptions like Gautam Gambhir, who dare I say isn’t the friendliest. We are unlikely to be found together at a coffee shop anytime soon. We had a heated exchange on the field some years ago and it made headlines all over the world. While I have moved on in life as I feel these things are part and parcel of the game, Gautam for some reason can’t get over it. Good luck to him”, he added.–Online

Injured Wahab doubtful for Pak-India clash

London - In what may come as a major setback for Pakistan, fast bowler Wahab Riaz is doubtful for the Champions Trophy opener against arch-rivals India because of a knee injury. Reflecting on the same, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said that the 31-year-old had recently sustained an injury in the upper muscle of his left knee which has been bandaged as a precautionary measure. ?The pacer has slightly injured upper muscle of his left knee which has been bandaged as a precautionary measure,? the Dawn quoted a PCB spokesperson as saying from Birmingham where Pakistan are practicing ahead the eight-team marquee event. However, the PCB spokesperson ruled out any serious problem with Wahab, adding that the pacer is currently not required to undergo medical test for his knee injury. Wahab has not gone through MRI or other related medical tests as nothing looks serious. But if there is any complication, decision will be taken accordingly,? he said.–Agencies

Pak-India match is just like any other game: Junaid

ISLAMABAD - Left-arm pacer Junaid Khan Wednesday said Pakistan-India match is just like any other game for him. Pakistan and India would meet on June 4 (Sunday) at Birmingham during the Champions Trophy. Talking to a private news channel, the 27-year-old fast bowler said he is hopeful the team would perform better in the tournament and would be on top. "Sarfraz XI would try its level best to win all the games of International Cricket Council (ICC) Champions Trophy," he said. Speaking about the green-shirts strategy in the Champions Trophy, Junaid said our aim would be to send Virat Kohli led India back to pavilion as soon as possible. Junaid also requested his fans to pray for the team's victory in the Holy month of Ramazan.–APP