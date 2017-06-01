Pacers to take advantage of English conditions

The Pakistan cricket team has always boasted of robust fast bowlers, taking charge of dismantling opposition with their speed, swing and aggression. The likes of Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Shoaib Akhtar and Aqib Javed had been a thorn in the flesh of their rivals. The legacy has been taken forward by several other players since their retirement and the present crop of fast bowlers are also good enough to rip apart teams in any condition. Pitches in England are conducive to fast bowling and Pakistan can reap benefits out of the decks during their Champions Trophy endeavour. With the likes of Mohammad Asmir, Junaid Khan and Wahab Riaz in their ranks, opposition sides will have their work cut out in facing Pakistan’s pace battery.

The spinners are no pushovers either

Pakistan’s strength in bowling doesn’t end with their fast bowlers and that’s where their variety with the ball comes to the fore. The middle overs are mostly handled by the spinners and Pakistan have quite a few of them to strangle the batsmen during crunch moments of an encounter. They have a left-arm orthodox spinner in Imad Wasim, a right-arm wrist spinner in Shadab Khan, who had an astonishing debut against West Indies, and there’s also a couple of part-time spinners in Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik to chip in with vital overs. It backs the fact that even in the spin department, the bowling isn’t one dimensional and it possesses several variations to disturb the momentum of the batsman.

A reliable and experienced middle-order

The opening batsmen in a line-up are of prime importance to give their teams a flying start to their innings when the field is up in the powerplays. However, it’s the middle order batsmen from number three to five who inject solidity to the batting when the runs aren’t always easy to come by in the middle overs. During Pakistan’s warm-up clash with Bangladesh, Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik were sent in at number four and five respectively, and they didn’t disappoint one bit with scores of 49 and 72 respectively. Though Babar Azam wasn’t able to fire against Bangladesh, his batting numbers in One Day Internationals speak about the class and flair of the man from Lahore and his prowess will be pivotal if Pakistan are to make the next stage.

Sarfraz Ahmed: A level headed captain

Sarfraz Ahmed, the wicket-keeper/batsman from Karachi, has time and again showed that he can be an asset to his side courtesy his unruffled mindset towards the game. Quite a few times, he has dragged Pakistan from precarious positions with the help of gutsy knocks. In 2016, he was handed the leadership mantle of the T20 side and he has lived up to the expectations. After his consistent shows, he was recently appointed as skipper to take charge of Pakistan’s One Day team. While Pakistan are the favourites to win the Champions Trophy, it’s a great opportunity for Sarfraz and co. to step up to the plate with jaw-dropping performances and upset opposition sides.