LONDON - Chelsea legend John Terry has expressed his desire to visit Pakistan as part of Leisure Leagues Pakistan’s (LLP) showcase match in the future. The 2012 Champions League winner, in a video, sent his best wishes to LLP, and while he wouldn’t be a part of LLP’s planned Ronaldinho and Friends exhibition match this year, he did say he wishes to come to Pakistan in the future. “I’d like to congratulate Mehmood Trunkwala and the World Group for their initiative in developing football in Pakistan,” said Terry. “I hope to personally visit Pakistan in the future to see the development myself and play a showcase match there.” An initiative of World Group chairman Mehmood Trunkwala, LLP has already launched a series of sven-a-side football leagues all across Pakistan. Terry captained Premier League champions Chelsea for over a decade before announcing that he will leave the Blues at the end of the 2016-17 season.