Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) slammed Afghanistan’s decision to cancel friendly T20 matches between both countries.

In a statement PCB called Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB)’s attitude irresponsible and non serious.

PCB rejects baseless allegations of ACB, the spokesperson said.

The Pakistani Board expressed its condolences with victims of Kabul blast.

Earlier, Afghan Cricket Board cancelled friendly match with Pakistan stating “ACB cancels friendly matches including initially agreed terms of mutual cricketing relationship with PCB.”

The two boards had come to an agreement last week to revive broken ties by playing two friendly matches in each country. As part of the agreement, the PCB was also to provide Afghanistan with venues for training and conditioning camps, and the possibility of reciprocal tours between the youth and senior teams.

Last Saturday Atif Mashal, the ACB chairman, met his PCB counterpart Shaharyar Khan in Lahore and after the meeting stressed that both boards were eager to renew ties. In it he hinted at the complex geo-political scenario that inevitably has an impact on cricket relations.



"We want this relationship and rebuilt this relationship with mutual respect and mutual understanding," Mashal had said. "Relations with Pakistan doesn't mean we don't have relations with India. We're always thinking of balancing the relations between Pakistan and India.

"India is also a strategic partner, a friend, and they also support Afghanistan cricket. Pakistan did a great job in the development of Afghanistan cricket and we value both nations.

"We know there is tension in the border but it's my job to keep this interaction between two cricketing nations going and to help governments start something positive. We are trying our best to keep sports, especially cricket, away from politics as well as looking for our national interests."

The PCB was set to write a letter to the Pakistan government seeking permission to play in Kabul. And a number of Pakistan players - including Umar Akmal, Sohail Tanvir and Kamran Akmal - were part of the auction for the Shpageeza T20 League, Afghanistan's six-team franchise-based tournament.