LAHORE - Director General Sports Punjab Zulfiqar Ahmed Ghumman Wednesday said that SBP would hold modern training programme in due course of time to train its coaches to contribute in the overall development of the sports in the province.

"We conducted a similar activity under the supervision of foreign physical education coaching experts to impart latest coaching techniques to our coaches and we will continue it to raise the overall standard of our games," he said.

Ghumman said the SBP under the vision of Punjab Chief Minister had taken a number of steps for the revival and development of the games. "We are striving for the cause of sports in the province and we have taken a number of steps as far as creation of infrastructure of sports and its allied facilities is concerned," he said. “On the other hand we are laying special emphasis on the training of our coaches to equip them with the modern coaching knowledge and techniques," he added.

The SBP Director General said that it was heartening sign that Punjab was emerging as model province having most modern sports facilities in the shape of sports complexes and grounds. "The vision of the Punjab CM focuses on creating sports facilities in all parts of the province to engage the youth in healthy activities," he said.

“Holding of sports competitions in various disciplines is a step forward to utilize the energy of the youth and to identify new talent for its grooming under a long term plan," he added. Ghumman said equal importance was being attached to the women sport events and women folk were being encouraged to display its talent in different sports events.

"We are confident that the SBP talent hunt programme will prove a mile stone in the history of sports by unearthing new talent for various sports and by that way we will be ably serving the country's sports," he added.