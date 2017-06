PARIS:- Caroline Wozniacki has flatly dismissed an apology from Maria Sharapova's agent for the insult he levelled at her. In the wake of Wozniacki criticising the prospect of Sharapova's return from a drugs ban being smoothed by wild cards, the Russian's agent Max Eisenbud branded Denmark's Wozniacki a "journeyman" player. Eisenbud was then reprimanded by the WTA and reportedly asked for Wozniacki's forgiveness via private email -- but the player has responded in no uncertain terms. Agencies