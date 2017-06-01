ISLAMABAD - Former International Cricket Council (ICC) president Zaheer Abbas tipped youngsters to shine against India in the crunch Champions Trophy match.

Talking to The Nation, Zaheer said: “I know Pakistan team is mainly based on youngsters and 8 to 9 players have never played in England, but it might be blessing in disguise as the youngsters will play fearlessly and can hold the key to provide success to Pakistan.”

He said the pressure would be on both the teams as both had not played against each other since long. “Off course, Sarfraz Ahmed will be extra motivated as it is first big test of his captaincy and I am sure he will lead the side from the front. Another factor, which we must keep an eye on, is the retirement of Misbah and Younus Khan. Although both were not playing One-Day Internationals since long, but they had that X-factor. They had huge impact both on green caps and opponents.

“India is experienced side and they are playing as a unit. They are on a high as they have beaten top sides but all that was done in India not outside, so besides all the positives, they do also have some negatives, and they have to struggle hard to beat given opponents especially Pakistan at England pitches,” he added.

Zaheer said he personally felt that India had a combination, while on the other hand, Pakistan was struggling to find even an opening pair. “It will be a perfect platform for the young guns to excel and to prove their mettle, as they can become from nobodies to super stars overnight and I am sure they are capable of doing so. It will be perfect stage to play against India and write their names into history books.

“It doesn’t matter whether you lose or win, if you play well and go down fighting, it will make the difference. I feel the outcome of the match will heavily rest on the shoulders of our bowlers, who have to come with all guns blazing and restrict Indian batsmen to modest total, which will allow our batsmen to chase down the target,” he added.

The cricket legend said Edgbaston was well-known batting friendly track. “Indian batting is their strength and they have chased down huge totals in the past. But I feel Pakistan have to take risk, as for the time being, I can’t comment on pitch, but to stand realistic chances of beating India, I feel Sarfraz Ahmed should take bold decision and after winning the toss, invite Indians to bat first. Our bowling is more than capable of destroying any given batting order and by restricting Indians to low total, they can help batsmen play their part and achieve the target.

“I know, Indians are known to crack and melt under pressure. Off course, they are favourites to win the match but I feel overconfidence can cost them dearly. If Pakistan manage to beat India in the opening match, I can easily say, their confidence will be sky high and they will have bright chances of winning the Champions Trophy for the first time in their history,” Zaheer concluded.