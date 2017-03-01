LAHORE - Barry’s won the inaugural match of the Emporium Mall Punjab Polo Cup 2017 played here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Tuesday.

In the high-voltage encounter between Barry’s and Army, the former outpaced the latter by 10-6½. Both the teams scored altogether 14 goals with the winning side (Barry’s) all alone hammering 10 and Army gathering just for goals.

George Meyrick was hero of the day as he banged in four goals while his teammates Hamza Mawaz Khan and Raja Samiullah also played superb polo and contributed with three goals each. From the losing side, Brig Zulfiqar Baig, Ahmed Zubair Butt, Major Omer Minhas and Manuel Toccalino all hit one goal apiece.

Barry’s started their opening match with a brilliant brace with George Meyrick and Hamza Mawaz scoring one goal each. The second chukker high-flying Barry’s team pumping in fabulous five goals with George Meyrick thwarting three and Raja Samiullah two to make it 7-0. Army made their presence felt in the third chukker when they hit their first goal through Manuel Toccalino but Hamza then fired two brilliant goals to stretch Barry’s lead to 9-1.

The fourth and last chukker began with Samiullah’s fabulous field goal to make it 10-1. After that, Army staged a comeback and thrashed three goals – one each by Omer Minhas, Ahmed Butt and Brig Zulfiqar – but it was too little too late situation, as when the final whistle was blown, Barry’s were leading the encounter by 10-4. With two and half goal advantage for Army, the final score was 10-6½. Howard George Smith and Timothy John Bown supervised the match as field umpires while Juan Cruz Losada was match referee.

Earlier in the nail-biting first match of the day, Pebble Breakers took 3-2 lead over Newage/Master Paints as the 8-chukker match will be resumed tomorrow (Thursday) from 3-2.

Both the teams played well and gave tough time to each other but in the end, Pebble Breakers managed to take a narrow lead of 3-2. It was joint effort from Saqib Khan Khakwani, Guy Gibrat and Raja Taimur Nadeem – all struck one goal each – which gave Pebble Breakers upper hand. From Newage/Master Paints, both the goals were struck by top polo player of the country Hissam Ali Hyder.

The match started with a fine field goal from Saqib Khakwani while another field goal from Guy Gibrat doubled the lead of Pebble Breakers in the first chukker. The only goal scored in the second chukker came from Hissam Hyder while the third chukker remained goalless.

Both the teams pumped in one goal each with Raja Taimur Nadeem converting for Pebble Breakers and Hissam hitting for Newage to finish the fourth chukker at 3-2. Howard George Smith and Timothy John Bown officiated the match as field umpires while George Meyrick was referee.