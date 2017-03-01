The two teams qualifying for Pakistan Super League (PSL) final will each have four foreign players, said a top cricket official, hours after three foreign players excused themselves from playing the final in Lahore.

Najam Sethi, chairman of the league, said the players will be selected from a pool of platinum, diamond and gold categories.

I can confirm that each Finalist team will field Four foreign players from pool of platinum, diamond and gold players who have agreed. — Najam Sethi (@najamsethi) March 1, 2017

Earlier the trio of Kevin Pietersen, Luke Wright and Tymal Mills – who play for Quetta Gladiators - took to twitter to announce their departure from the second edition of the Pakistan Super League.

It's with a heavy heart I will not be coming to Lahore. I have a young family and for me a game of cricket is just not worth the risk 1/3 — Luke Wright (@lukewright204) February 28, 2017