The two teams qualifying for Pakistan Super League (PSL) final will each have four foreign players, said a top cricket official, hours after three foreign players excused themselves from playing the final in Lahore.
Najam Sethi, chairman of the league, said the players will be selected from a pool of platinum, diamond and gold categories.
I can confirm that each Finalist team will field Four foreign players from pool of platinum, diamond and gold players who have agreed.— Najam Sethi (@najamsethi) March 1, 2017
Earlier the trio of Kevin Pietersen, Luke Wright and Tymal Mills – who play for Quetta Gladiators - took to twitter to announce their departure from the second edition of the Pakistan Super League.
It's with a heavy heart I will not be coming to Lahore. I have a young family and for me a game of cricket is just not worth the risk 1/3— Luke Wright (@lukewright204) February 28, 2017
@TeamQuetta @thePSLt20 . pic.twitter.com/4aT80px8zj— Tymal Mills (@tmills15) February 28, 2017
I'll pick that up in London tomorrow. Bye bye Dubai! Your weather was ???????? but the golf was ????????. #FamilyTime https://t.co/jMIMrL26NY— KP (@KP24) February 28, 2017