ISLAMABAD - Pakistani athletes won one silver and one bronze medal in the 5th Fujairah Open International Taekwondo Championship held in UAE.

The event saw the participation of a large contingent from Pakistan comprising 20 players, six referees and five officials. Raviyah Khan won silver medal in female -29 weight category, as she was beaten by Kazakhstan athlete. Amina Qazi got bronze medal in cadet female -43 weight category, when she was beaten by Egypt athlete in the semi-finals.

More than 700 players from 36 countries took part in the tournament in three age-categories (12-14 year juniors and seniors), and was organised by Fujairah Martial Arts Club (FMAC).

“It is the biggest ever taekwondo event ever held in UAE since the tournament started five years ago. The high point of the championship was the shock defeat of Olympic taekwondo gold medallist Ahmad Abougosh of Jordon at the hands of Russian Mini Konstantin in the under 68kg category. The Russian team stole the show as they won 45 medals including 20 gold, 7 silver and 18 bronzes, while UAE contingent won an overall tally of 33 medals including 2 gold, 10 silver and 21 bronze medals,” taekwondo officials said.