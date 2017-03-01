LAHORE:- Pakistan rugby team will leave for Qatar on March 2 to take part in the 11-country Asian Rugby 7s being played in Doha from March 3. Kashif Khawaja will lead the national team, whose other members are Waseem Abbas, Umar Islam, M Shoaib Akbar, Ahmed Waseem Akram, Khalid Hussain Bhatti (vc), Saad Arif, M Afzal, Umair Sher, Khalid Mehmood, Nasir Mehmood and Shahid Mehmood. The team officials are Shakeel Ahmed (coach), Mohsin Aziz (physio), M Ashraf Faisal Aslam (technical official). The participating nations are Pakistan, Singapore, Thailand, UAE, Philippines, India, Qatar, Iran, Bangladesh, Nepal, Jordan.–Staff Reporter