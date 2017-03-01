LAHORE:- Pakistan rugby team will leave for Qatar on March 2 to take part in the 11-country Asian Rugby 7s being played in Doha from March 3. Kashif Khawaja will lead the national team, whose other members are Waseem Abbas, Umar Islam, M Shoaib Akbar, Ahmed Waseem Akram, Khalid Hussain Bhatti (vc), Saad Arif, M Afzal, Umair Sher, Khalid Mehmood, Nasir Mehmood and Shahid Mehmood. The team officials are Shakeel Ahmed (coach), Mohsin Aziz (physio), M Ashraf Faisal Aslam (technical official). The participating nations are Pakistan, Singapore, Thailand, UAE, Philippines, India, Qatar, Iran, Bangladesh, Nepal, Jordan.–Staff Reporter
Pakistan rugby team to leave for Doha
comments powered by Disqus