ISLAMABAD - Pakistan beat Iran 11-0 in the semi-finals of the 13th West Asia Cup Baseball Championship, played here at Pakistan Sports Complex Baseball ground Tuesday.

It will be the repeat of 2015 finals once again, as losing finalists Sri Lanka brushed aside Nepal 11-0 to book final date with Pakistan. The third place match between Iran and Nepal will start at 9:00pm while the final will be played at 1:30pm. Pakistan Olympic Association President Lt Gen (R) Syed Arif Hassan will grace the occasion as chief guest.

It was satisfactory victory for the defending champions, as Iran was playing highly rough baseball and number of Pakistani players including Arsalan, Karim, Niazi got injured as balls struck them on their bodies. Iranians were more focussed on body rather than trying to play baseball. The victory however left Pakistan Baseball Federation president Syed Khawar Shah upset as he wanted his team to win even with bigger margin. He said they were convinced to face last time losing finalists Sri Lanka once again and they had already made a plan to counter the high-flying Lankans. He said they can’t expect to remain at the top with performances like this as 11-0 victory in 7 innings against a lowly side was not acceptable and urged the team to raise their game.

For Pakistan, Arsalan Jamshed, Riaz Khan and Fazal Khan scored two runs each, while Sumair Zawar, Umair Bhatti, Majeed, Amin Afridi and Faqir Hussain scored a run each.

In the second semi-final, Sri Lanka hammered Nepal 11-0 to reach final. Ashan Weerasekara scored 3, Sahan Avishka 2, while Sandan, Aruna, Akalanka, Saliya, Dilina and Subash scored a run each for the winners.