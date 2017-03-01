Lahore - Pakistan Super League (PSL) chairman Najam Sethi has said that the PSL final will be a history-making moment in the national cricket and its successful holding will motivate foreign teams to play international cricket in Pakistan.

Talking to the reporters here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Tuesday, Sethi said: “It is not a final but in fact, it is going to be very important cricket event in our cricket history and the PCB and the PSL administrations are looking forward to its peaceful holding to build on its success, and further work hard to ensure the resumption of international cricket in Pakistan.”

Sethi said those, who wished to witness the final, must bring their original CNIC along with their tickets as there would be no entry into the stadium without the CNIC. “Children under 18 years of age should be accompanied by a guardian,” he said.

The PSL head said that the two teams that would qualify for the final clash would have at least eight foreign players each.

Sethi also said that the PSL would be using the decision review system (DRS) in the playoff matches, which would made it the first T20 league in the history of cricket to use the DRS. "Another first from HBL PSL, DRS to be used in the playoff matches.”

The decision to implement DRS comes after umpires were scrutinised for making poor on-field judgments multiple times in the tournament. The DRS will allow teams to question the on-field umpire's decision. Under the system, both sides are allowed a limited number of unsuccessful challenges before they are barred from requesting a referral for the remainder of an innings. But, in order to not delay the game, they must make it clear within a matter of seconds of the umpire's original verdict whether they wish to call on DRS.