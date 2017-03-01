LAHORE - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Shaharyar Tuesday announced that Karachi would host the final of third edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Talking to the reporters after inaugurating of the VIP enclosure here at the Gaddafi Stadium, where arrangements are being made to host the PSL-2 final, Shaharyar said: “Once the final of PSL-2 is successfully held in Lahore, the PSL-3 final will be hosted by Karachi.”

The PCB chairman said that an equal opportunity was being created for the people to witness the final as 10,000 seats had been allocated to Rs 500 ticket. “We want that maximum cricket enthusiasts come to the ground and enjoy the game and that is why we have reserved ten thousands tickets to such people who can’t afford costly tickets,” he added.

Shaharyar believes that the PSL final in Lahore will foster national unity besides giving a tremendous boost to the ongoing efforts for the revival and betterment of the national cricket. “It is the result of our years’ long efforts that we are going to stage a big cricket event (PSL final) on March 5 and we anticipate exciting cricket in the ultimate showdown.”

He said that federal and provincial governments had extended all-out cooperation and help for ensuring the successful holding of the final, and top class security measures were being taken to ensure the safety of the teams and players.

Shaharyar said the College Block End had a grand lounge, VIP boxes and media enclosures, which had been equipped with modern facilities for the working of the media. “The new block is a gift to the PSL administration from the PCB, as the creation of this block has added more facilities to the international-famed Gaddafi Stadium.

The PCB chief also gave credit to the government and the PSL chairman for making the final in Lahore possible. He said the PSL final here would help in resumption of international cricket in Pakistan and it would serve as an effective medium to convince the foreign teams to visit the country in near future.

To a question, he said that both the finalist teams of the event would have four foreign players each, whose names would be disclosed in a couple of days. He said Najam Sethi would leave for Dubai on Tuesday night, where he would try to convince international players to come to Lahore for the final, scheduled to be held here at Gaddafi Stadium on March 5.

Regarding Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif, who were suspended for alleged spot-fixing at the beginning of PSL earlier this month, the PCB chairman said both the players had been told to submit their response until March 3. “After both Sharjeel and Latif submit their response, we will then decide whether to form a commission or a disciplinary committee,” he added.

On Imran Khan’s opposing comments regarding the PSL final in Lahore, Shaharyar said: “Imran is a politician. We have nothing to do with politics. We have made a decision in accordance with the wishes of the Pakistani public,” he added.

SBP DG meets PSL head to review arrangements: Director General Sports Punjab Zulfiqar Ahmad Ghumman Tuesday met with Pakistan Super League chairman Najam Sathi and assured his all-out support for holding the final in a smooth manner.

Prior to his meeting, Ghumman visited Nishtar Park Sports Complex and reviewed the arrangements being made there for the successful conduct of final. He also checked the security level at all the external gates of the complex Ferozpur Road, Liberty Market and Gulberg College and expressed his satisfaction over the arrangements for the safety and security of the general public.

The SBP DG told Sethi that foolproof security arrangements had been made in the entire Nishtar park Sport Complex in which Gaddafi Stadium, National Hockey Stadium, Punjab Stadium and offices of the SBP are located.

He congratulated PSL chairman for bringing the final of PSL to Pakistan and expressed the hope that it will help in opening the gate of international cricket to Pakistan.