Roston Chase scored his second test century and Jason Holder his sixth test 50 as West Indies dominated the evening session on day 1 of the second test against Pakistan to reach 286-6 off 89 overs at stumps on Sunday.

On a batting-friendly wicket which exposed both the limits of Pakistan's four-man bowling attack, and the fragility of West Indies' top order, allrounder Chase ended undefeated on 131 and Holder was 58 not out. Their seventh-wicket partnership is so far worth 132 runs.

Pakistan is chasing its first-ever test series win in the Caribbean after a seven-wicket victory in the first of three tests.

Right-hander Chase, who hit 63 and 16 not out in the first test, looked confident throughout — although the second new ball tempted both batsmen into grabbing quick runs against the pacers at the risk of offering chances.

After the spinners had been frustrated, Pakistan quickly took the new ball but the pacers couldn't break through either. Mohammad Amir (2-52) was hit for seven in his first over back with the century partnership coming up for Chase and Holder.

Earlier, West Indies won the toss, chose to bat and lost three wickets in both the morning and afternoon sessions — reaching 72-3 and 166-6 respectively, but Pakistan couldn't dislodge Chase, who hit 137 not out against India last year.

Chase had already shared two important partnerships of 65 with Kieran Powell for the fourth wicket and 47 with Shane Dowrich for the sixth.

Amir claimed Powell leg before wicket for 38 on review, and Dowrich was well caught in the slips by Younis Khan for 29, giving 18-year-old legspinner Shadab Khan (1-90) his first test wicket.

Vishaul Singh (3) was the other wicket to fall after lunch at the Kensington Oval.

In the morning, Kraigg Brathwaite (9) was caught behind off Amir to make it 12-1 in the fifth over, followed by Shimron Hetmyer's dismissal for 1 in the next over by Mohammad Abbas (2-47), leaving West Indies on 13-2.

Shai Hope (5) was caught behind off legspinner Yasir Shah (1-83).

West Indies fielded an unchanged side from the first test. Pakistan replaced Wahab Riaz with Shadab.