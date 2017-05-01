LAHORE-Pakistan tennis ace Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and his Romanian partner Florin Mergea win the Barcelona Open doubles title after defeating Austrian-German pair in the final.

According to Ehtesham Qureshi, father of Aisam Qureshi, the Pak-Romanian pair beat Austrian-German duo of Alexander Peya and Philip Petzschner in straight sets with a score of 6-4, 6-3. They outpaced their opponents in every aspect of the game to achieve this feat. This is Aisam's second doubles title of the year and 13th on ATP circuit.

Talking to The Nation, Ehtesham said: “Aisam is the only flag-bearer of Pakistan on world tennis courts, who continues to make the nation proud with his achievements. I hope he will do well in the upcoming international assignments and earn more laurels for the country.”

Talking exclusively to The Nation after his title victory in Barcelona, Spain, Aisam said: “I am feeling very happy and high after winning the second international title this year. I have been working very hard for the last two years, there are always ups and downs but I never give, believing that I can get back on top and win the big tournaments.

“I am thankful to God for this feat, which made me, my family and entire nation proud. I will keep on doing as much as I can, as believe, faith and hard work are key to my success and soon I will win the first Grand Slam for my country,” he added.

“My message to entire Pakistan nation is never give up your dreams and goals and try to aim for the sky, as sooner or later, you will be able to achieve them. To Pakistan government, try to promote this game and other sports as well. Stop focusing on just cricket as there are a lot of other games, in which Pakistani players are doing wonders globally and with proper attention and support, they can earn laurels and medals for the country,” he concluded.