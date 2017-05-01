ISLAMABAD - Rawalpindi District Administration (RDA) has demanded Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to clear dues of Rs 55 million they owe as rent of Pindi Cricket Stadium.

They also demanded the cricket board to construct the media box building, which was demolished years back, allocate sports department offices and fulfill other promises as soon as possible.

The sources at the RDA confirmed to The Nation that a meeting between RDA and PCB high ups was very much on the cards on May 4. The sources also confirmed that the RDA had sent several reminder notices to PCB in the past as well regarding clear the dues and fulfill other promises, but the board never bothered to act and gave a mum to all warnings and reminders. Now the district administration is very serious and in case of non-compliance, they could take possession of Pindi Stadium back, the sources added.

The sources further said that the PCB had a written agreement with Rawalpindi Sports Department in 2007 and the board agreed to pay Rs 450,000 monthly rent, besides it was responsible to construct sports department offices in the premises of the stadium and according to agreement, the PCB was bound to inform district administration about any event in advance and district administration was allowed to use the stadium.

The sources further said that without seeking permission from the RDA, the PCB demolished media centre building and after a lapse of several years, they failed o construct the building. The PCB had to pay around Rs 55 million for almost 10 years rent and sports department kept mum after taking lucrative gifts in the past.

Another source revealed that the RDA, on the directives of district administration, had sent several reminder notices to the PCB in the past, but to no avail, as the board kept mum on all of them.

When contacted District Sports Officer (DSO) Abdul Waheed Babar to seek his point of view, he said Deputy Commissioner Talat Mehmood Gondal had given directives to ensure payment of outstanding dues from the PCB and fulfill promises. “I have also talked with PCB in this regard and we will also write a letter to them to arrange a meeting on May 4.”