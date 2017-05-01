RAWALPINDI - M Sami and M Hafeez excelled in Federal Areas’ thrilling one-wicket victory over spirited Balochistan in the Pakistan Cup 2017 final here at Pindi Stadium on late Saturday night.

Federal Areas made their task difficult, which, at one stage, was very much in their grasp, as they required 4 runs in 6 deliveries with two wickets in hand. Sarmad Bhatti almost turned from hero to villain, as he almost ran himself out, while attempting a highly risky single. Hassam Khan wasted two balls, before ran himself out, but Ehsan Adil remained cool and took the single to give Sarmad strike. Sarmad then defied the pressure and hit the ball for a boundary to send wild celebrations in Federal Areas camp. All the players and officials rushed to the field and celebrated the title victory in great style.

The pack-to-capacity crowd was mainly backing Balochistan and wanted them to lift the title but they couldn’t do so. Credit must be given to Federal Areas entire team management, especially Shakil Shaikh for keeping calm and despite suffering unlikely defeat in early match, they never showed any signs of weakness.

Federal Capital got off to worst possible start as opener Abid Ali, for the second match in running, got out at the total of 18, but in-form M Hafeez and Sami Aslam were involved in 158-run second-wicket partnership before Hafeez was out after scoring 83 in 75 balls hitting 8 fours and 2 sixes. Federal Areas suffered a huge set back when Haris Sohail got out after scoring just one and skipper Imad Wasim could add only 21. Sami kept one end intact and hit all the Balochistan bowlers to all corners of the park and completed his second century in 101 deliveries with the help of 12 boundaries and 1 six. Sami must consider himself highly fortunate as he was dropped twice, first at 20 and then at 76. Finally, Sami was out caught behind off the bowling of Ghulam Mudassar after scoring 109 with the help of 13 fours and 1 six.

Zohaib Ahmed and Hussain Talat were involved in worthy 49-run sixth-wicket stand, before Zohaib got out after scoring 29, but he, along with Hussain, almost took Federal Areas home. Mudassar provided the highly important breakthrough.

Earlier, Federal Areas skipper won the toss and opted to field first as the overnight thunderstorm and heavy rain left the outfield wet, but groundsmen did a fantastic job and the match started at the scheduled time. Balochistan lost in-form skipper Fakhar Zaman at the total of 47, but the find of the tournament Sahibzada Farhan once again reminded the selectors of what they had missed, as he posted his first century of the event, while he had scored four half centuries in as many innings prior to that. Farhan made classic 112 off 94 balls studded with 11 fours and 4 towering sixes. He was involved in 74-run third-wicket stand with Saad, and when he was out, Balochistan were in dire strides.

After them, all-rounder Aamer Yameen and local lad Sohail Tanveer helped Balochistan pile up massive 323-9 on the board in the allotted overs. Aamer Yameen slammed 46, while Sohail Tanvir contributed valuable 36 runs in 23 deliveries. M Hafeez was the most successful bowler with 3-63, while Zohaib Ahmed, Imad Wasim and Sohail Khan took two wickets each.

It was a massive crowd as PCB chairman Shahryar M Khan, chief selector Inazam-ul-Haq and other selectors, tournament organising committee chairman Shakil Shakih along with others were also present on the occasion. The security forces deputed outside and inside the stadium were highly cooperative and allowed ticket holders and valid pass holders smooth access to their destinations. Credit must be given to Shakil Shaikh and his entire team for making such wonderful arrangements. The main attraction was singer Nabeel Shoukat, who spell-bounded the spectators with his song.

At the prize distributing, PCB chairman Sharyar khan handed over the winning trophy and Rs 2 million prize money to Federal Areas skipper Imad Wasim while he gave away Balochistan skipper Fakhar Zaman Rs 1 million cash award.

M Hafeez received the best batsman award for scoring 362 runs while Balcohsiatan’s neglected wonder kid Aamer Yameen won the best bowler and best all-rounder awards for scoring 163 runs and taking 9 wickets, as both the players received Rs 50,000 each.