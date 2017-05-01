Ko withdraws from LPGA Texas Shootout

LOS ANGELES - Lydia Ko, whose world number one ranking is under threat, withdrew from the ongoing LPGA Texas Shootout in Dallas with an eye infection on Saturday. The New Zealander, who was one over par through two rounds after shooting 70-73, could potentially lose the top spot in the world rankings if Thailand's Ariya Jutanugarn wins the tournament. Ariya went into Saturday's third round in second place, one shot behind Japan's Haru Nomura. "She has a swollen eye due to an infection, most likely caused by allergy (pollen), which she was suffering all week," said Ko's agent Michael Kim in a statement. "She was advised by the doctor to not wear any contact lenses until it got better."–AFP

Kuwaiti quits council to fight bribery claim

ZURICH - World sport powerbroker Sheikh Ahmad al-Fahad al-Sabah announced his resignation Sunday from the FIFA council, saying he did not want to be a distraction while fighting corruption allegations. Aside from serving on FIFA's top body, the Kuwaiti heads the influential Association of National Olympic Committees, the Olympic Council of Asia and other senior sport administration posts, including with the Asian Football Confederation (AFC). Sheikh Ahmad has been named as a co-conspirator of disgraced Guam football chief Richard Lai, who pleaded guilty in New York this week to receiving nearly $1 million in bribes from football officials wanting his help to influence FIFA. The Kuwaiti denied all wrongdoing on Saturday before deciding to step back from his FIFA post on Sunday.–AFP

Mehran FC face Huma FC in soccer final

ISLAMABAD – Mehran Football Club (FC) and Huma FC to clash in the final of the 1st Mayor Cup Soccer Championship 2017. Both the teams carved out victories against their respective opponents in the semifinals played here at Jinnah Stadium, Pakistan Sports Complex on late Saturday night. In the first semifinal, Ali helped Mehran FC hammer Kiran FC 3-1. Kiran FC took lead in the 41st minute through wonder kid Fardeen, but the joy was short-lived as Ali equalised in the 49th minute. Murtaza put Mehran ahead in the 70th minute and Ali ensured victory as he scored third goal in the 80th minute to seal final place. Federal Information minister Marriym Aurangzeb will grace the final as chief guest. In the second semifinal, Huma FC beat Islamabad FC 2-1. Ali Khan scored a brace for the winners.–Staff Reporter

Blixt, Smith pull away at Zurich Classic

LOS ANGELES - Jonas Blixt and Cameron Smith produced a bogey-free four-under par 68 on Saturday, stretching their lead to four strokes entering the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Sweden's Blixt and Australia's Smith have played 54 holes without a bogey at TPC Louisiana, where the format of two-man teams is a first on the US PGA Tour in 36 years. "It doesn't matter how many bogeys you make if you're in the lead," said Blixt, a two-time winner on the US tour. "I'm very happy about the way we played." "Kudos to you," Blixt said in turning to his partner, who is seeking a first PGA Tour title. "You played some really good golf coming in -- there were some really hard shots into the wind there." Kevin Kisner and Scott Brown posted 67 and Charley Hoffman and Nick Watney carded 69.–AFP

Kapur wins Yeangder Heritage in Taiwan

TAIPEI - Shiv Kapur claimed victory at the inaugural Yeangder Heritage in Miaoli, Taiwan on Sunday, beating overnight leader Yikeun Chang with an impressive eight-under-par 64. The 35-year-old veteran from India ended strong, shooting five birdies in his closing seven holes and finished with a winning total of 16-under-par 272. The win ends a long drought for Kapur, whose last Asian Tour title was 12 years ago when he was still a rookie. It also marked a strong comeback for him after undergoing liver surgery last September. "I really struggled last year," said Kapur. "Now I've come back after six months and to win the way I did is satisfying." Kapur was the oldest player in the final three groups Sunday. Chang of Korea and Gavin Green from Malaysia tied for second place.–AFP