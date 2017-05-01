COLOMBO - Sri Lanka Cricket Sunday announced they had hired former South African paceman Allan Donald as temporary bowling coach ahead of the Champions Trophy in England. The 50-year-old will join as "consultant fast bowling coach" for two months in the run-up to the tournament starting on June 1, the Sri Lankan board said. "Donald will join the team in their residential training at the Pallekele International Stadium where they will be undergoing a high-intensity training and conditioning programme from May 9-16," it said.