ABU DHABI - Consistent Pakistan middle-order batsman Azhar Ali completed 5,000 runs in the longer format during the third day's play in the first Test against Sri Lanka on Saturday. The 32-year-old beceme the eighth Pakistan batsman to reach the milestone in his 61st Test, when he took a single to reach a personal score of 32. Ali made his Test debut against Australia at Lord's in Pakistan's neutral venue series in England in 2010 and has since been a consistent performer with the bat.

He became the first century maker in a day-night Test during his epic triple hundred against the West Indies in Dubai last year. He scored 1198 runs in 11 Tests in 2016, also including a fighting double hundred against Australia at Melbourne. YounUs Khan is the leading Test run-getter for Pakistan, with 10,099 runs in

118 Tests.

Pakistan’s 5,000

or more runs club

Player Matches Runs

Younus Khan 118 10,099

Javed Miandad 124 8832

Inzamam-ul-Haq 119 8829

M Yousuf 90 7530

Salim Malik 103 5768

Misbah-ul-Haq 75 5222

Azhar Ali 61 5,062*

Zaheer Abbas 78 5062