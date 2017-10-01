ABU DHABI - Consistent Pakistan middle-order batsman Azhar Ali completed 5,000 runs in the longer format during the third day's play in the first Test against Sri Lanka on Saturday. The 32-year-old beceme the eighth Pakistan batsman to reach the milestone in his 61st Test, when he took a single to reach a personal score of 32. Ali made his Test debut against Australia at Lord's in Pakistan's neutral venue series in England in 2010 and has since been a consistent performer with the bat.
He became the first century maker in a day-night Test during his epic triple hundred against the West Indies in Dubai last year. He scored 1198 runs in 11 Tests in 2016, also including a fighting double hundred against Australia at Melbourne. YounUs Khan is the leading Test run-getter for Pakistan, with 10,099 runs in
118 Tests.
Pakistan’s 5,000
or more runs club
Player Matches Runs
Younus Khan 118 10,099
Javed Miandad 124 8832
Inzamam-ul-Haq 119 8829
M Yousuf 90 7530
Salim Malik 103 5768
Misbah-ul-Haq 75 5222
Azhar Ali 61 5,062*
Zaheer Abbas 78 5062