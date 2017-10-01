KARACHI - South African star players JP Duminy and Wayne Parnell have consented to play in the third edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL3), sources said on Friday. With the PSL draft expected mid-October, as both Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars will be busy with the South African Global Twenty20 league November onwards, the PCB is in talks with other prominent South African players in this regard as well. Duminy has retired from Test cricket while Parnell is not a Test regular, which means both of them will be available for most of the PSL as their teammates play Tests against Australia.