ISLAMABAD - Test-discarded fast bowler Umar Gul is keen to make strong comeback in the national team after imparting his fitness and performance in the domestic circuit.

Talking to The Nation, Gul said: “After breaking my arm, I had recovered well and focused on my physical and mental fitness. I was feeling bit rusty in the first match in the beginning, but after initial overs, I started settling down and found my rhythm.”

He said he knew how to win back place in Pakistan team. “I have to prove my fitness and performance to get back into the team. Let me assure that I have never stopped working hard to attain full fitness. Even during injury, I used to train and spend time in the grounds, as cricket is my passion and I love to work very hard. In the past too, I had staged comebacks and I will once again prove do it.

“It is my job to perform, take wickets and score handy runs with the willow and it is up to the selectors whether they give me chance or not, but I am still very hopeful and feel I will once again succeed in making a strong comeback,” he added.

Crediting new PCB chairman Najam Sethi for reviving international cricket in Pakistan, Gul said: “Najam Sethi has fulfilled all his promises and he is still hungry to achieve many of his targets, which will take Pakistan cricket to new heights. After successfully hosting PSL-2 final and World XI in Lahore, I am quite optimistic that Sethi will also succeed in convincing the BCCI to start bilateral cricket series with Pakistan.

“The ICC and top cricket playing nations have been taking Pakistan case very seriously and I am sure full-fledged international cricket will soon return to Pakistan, just like we managed to play full series against top cricket playing nations. I am fortunate to play in front of home crowd, but after that 2009’s Sri Lankan team incident, the masses were left high and dry while majority of players had to make their debuts abroad. Winning the Champions Trophy is good enough to prove that under the dynamic leadership of Najam Sethi, Pakistan cricket is going on right track,” he added.

Gul said after highly successful tour of World XI, now Sri Lankan team is coming to play one Twenty20 International in Pakistan and after that the West Indian team would be playing three T20 Internationals here. “It is clear indication that gradually, international cricket retuning to Pakistan and the time is not so far, when full-fledged cricket series will be played here. “Off course, I would love to be part of national team which will play against Sri Lanka and West Indies at the home ground in front of home crowd. I want to enjoy those thrilling moments being a member of Pakistan team. Once I successfully prove my fitness and perform, I am hopeful that chief selector Inzimam-ul-Haq will surely provide me chance to serve my country once against,” Gul concluded.