DHAKA:- Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal was Thursday fined 15 percent of his match fee for engaging in a verbal duel with umpires and sending off Australian batsman Matthew Wade during the first Test in Dhaka. According to the ICC, Tamim was charged by match officials after he objected to the regular changing of gloves by Australia's batsmen and engaged in a verbal exchange with the umpires Wednesday. He also approached Wade and gestured towards him to leave the field upon his dismissal by Shakib. Tamim admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Jeff Crowe.–AFP