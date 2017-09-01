BERLIN - Joachim Loew's Germany are focused on preserving their 100 percent record, amid a fierce fight for places in the world champion's ranks, in a World Cup qualifier against the Czech Republic Friday.

The match is Germany's first international of a season which they hope will culminate in their participation in the World Cup final in Moscow. Having won all six qualifiers so far in Group C, victory at Prague's Eden Arena will leave Germany on the verge of confirming their place at Russia 2018 before they host Norway in Stuttgart on Monday, when they could qualify if results elsewhere go their way.

The Germans are taking nothing for granted in Prague. "The Czechs are the strongest opponent in the group, they have their backs to the wall and have good players in their squad. That says everything for the situation," said head coach Loew. Loew confirmed first-choice stars Mats Hummels, Toni Kroos and Mesut Ozil will start having sat out the Confederations Cup win in July. Joshua Kimmich, Jonas Hector and striker Timo Werner, who all helped beat Chile in the final in St Petersburg, are set to keep their places. Winger Serge Gnabry is out with an ankle injury, while Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira is doubtful with a knee knock. Barcelona's goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen will replace captain Manuel Neuer, who has only just returned after fracturing his foot in April.

But Loew has warned his stars they must all earn their place in his World Cup plans. "No one has a free pass for the World Cup, so everyone can improve their chances with good performances and to know what I want to achieve," said the Germany boss, who makes no secret that he wants to retain the title. "They should ask themselves, 'what do I have to do everyday to be better and in form?' "What happened in the past no long counts, everyone has to give their all to be ready."

Centre-back Hummels acknowledged that a World Cup winners medal from 2014 counts for nothing with Loew. "Everyone must prove themselves again, but that's a good thing," said the Bayern Munich defender. "There are three or four talented youngsters waiting for their chance behind each position. "That can only make us much stronger."

Few German fans will need reminding that the team's last heavy defeat in qualifiers came 10 years ago in Prague when Loew's men were humbled 3-0. However, the Czech Republic were beaten by the same scoreline when the sides met in Hamburg last October with two goals by Thomas Mueller. Mueller will be looking to blow off his frustration at Bayern Munich, having been left on the bench by Carlo Ancelotti until the final 17 minutes of Saturday's 2-0 win at Werder Bremen.

"Thomas Mueller is one of a kind, he is a big name for us," said team manager Oliver Bierhoff. "It can happen that one doesn't play, I just hope that Bayern realise he is someone that people who come to the stadium identify with. "A striker always needs some support, but he is quite relaxed when he is with us."