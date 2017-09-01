Jet-lagged Lin feared dozing off on court

SHANGHAI - Badminton legend Lin Dan was so jet-lagged from a European trip that he feared falling asleep on-court at China's National Games, and fuelled retirement speculation by saying it was likely his last appearance in the event. Regarded as the best badminton player of all time, the 33-year-old nicknamed "Super Dan" is at China's so-called mini Olympics just days after losing the final of the World Championships in Scotland. After failing to win a sixth world crown on Sunday in Glasgow, Lin hinted that it might be his last tilt at the world title. Back in China, the two-time Olympic champion said: "This should be my last National Games. I have played at the Games for 20 years. "Just now, I'm afraid of falling asleep on the court,” the jet-lagged Lin was quoted as saying.–AFP

Alex joins Liverpool from Arsenal

LONDON - England international Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has joined Liverpool from Premier League rivals Arsenal, his new club announced on Thursday. Liverpool did not disclose the transfer fee, but they are believed to have paid £35 million for the midfielder's services. Liverpool said the 24-year-old had signed a "long-term contract", which is thought to be a five-year deal. "I'm delighted to have signed for Liverpool," Oxlade-Chamberlain told the Liverpool website after undergoing a medical at England's St George's Park training base. "I'm not going to say too much today. I'm here with England and we've got two big games coming up, so I want to focus on them. "But I can't wait to get to Melwood (Liverpool's training centre) and you'll hear first from me on LFCTV."–AFP

Spurs complete deal for PSG's Aurier

LONDON - Ivorian right-back Serge Aurier has joined Tottenham Hotspur from Paris Saint-Germain on a five-year contract, the two clubs announced on Thursday. Spurs are reported to have paid PSG around £23 million to sign the 24-year-old, who won two Ligue 1 titles during his three years in Paris. The deal was held up as Spurs' request for a work permit was complicated by the suspended two-month prison sentence Aurier was given after an assault on a police officer outside a Paris nightclub in May 2016. "This is a huge and exciting opportunity at a massive football club and I am determined to prove myself as a professional both on and off the pitch," Aurier said. "This is a fresh start for me and I will do everything to make the Spurs fanbase, which is huge and diverse, proud of me.”–AFP

Swansea sign Renato Sanches on loan

LONDON - Euro 2016 winner Renato Sanches has joined Swansea City on a season-long loan move from Bayern Munich, the English Premier League club announced Thursday. The 20-year-old Portugal midfielder will join his new team-mates in south Wales upon his return from international duty, Swansea said. Swansea manager Paul Clement worked with Sanches while he had a six-month spell as an assistant at Bayern last year before moving to the Liberty Stadium. Sanches joined Bayern from Benfica for £27.5 million last season after featuring in Portugal's run to the European Championship title and went on to make 26 appearances for the German giants as they took the Bundesliga crown. But he spent most of last season on the bench and now Bayern have warned Sanches he needs to show his old form.–AFP

MotoGP to make Thai debut in Oct 2018

BANGKOK - MotoGP will make its Thai debut in October next year it was confirmed Thursday, with the race to be hosted by Buriram for three years. The Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) officially signed a deal with MotoGP owners Dorna Sports to hold the race from 2018, according to a statement released by the SAT. "Signing this contract makes Thailand one of the 19 venues for MotoGP racing... it is provisionally set for first weekend of October next year," it said. Winter testing will be held February 16-18, it added. The motorcycling equivalent of Formula One will be staged in Buriram. Securing MotoGP is a personal coup for Newin Chidchob, a 58-year-old veteran of Thailand's bear-pit politics, who has pulled in rich contacts to build first-class sports facilities in his hometown of Buriram.–AFP