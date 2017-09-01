Lahore - Sri Lanka cricket team has failed to seal a direct qualification place in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in the ongoing ODI series against India after failing to win two matches.

The 1996 World champions needed two victories in the five-match series to secure a place in the ICC’s pinnacle 50-over event, which will take place from May 30 to July 15 in the United Kingdom. The top seven ODI sides apart from host England as on 30 September qualify directly. But with India taking a 4-0 lead, Sri Lanka will now have to wait for the West Indies to lose at least one of its upcoming matches to be able to clinch that berth. If Sri Lanka win the last match of the series on Sunday, it will reach 88 points on the points table but that will not be enough to ensure it automatic qualification.

The West Indies will be able to overtake Sri Lanka in such a scenario since they can also reach 88 points and edge Sri Lanka on decimal points, if they win their upcoming six matches – one against Ireland on 13 September and all ODIs of a five-match series against England from 19 to 29 September. In case Sri Lanka lose the series 5-0, the West Indies will be able to overtake them by beating Ireland and winning either all five matches against England or the last four matches for a 4-1 series win.

The teams not getting direct places in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 will get another shot through a qualifying tournament. The ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2018 will feature the bottom four sides from the ICC ODI Team Rankings, the top four sides from the ICC World Cricket League Championship and the top two sides from the ICC World Cricket League. The top two sides from the World Cup Qualifier will complete the 10-team line-up for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.