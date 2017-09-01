LAHORE: Sri Lankan mountaineers were accorded warm welcome upon their arrival here at the Allama Iqbal International Airport on Thursday night.

Punjab Sports Board Director General Zulfiqar Ahmed Ghumman, along with Sri Lankan High Commissioner to Pakistan Maj Gen (r) Jayanath CP and high commission officers, received the 12-member Sri Lankan delegation at the Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore.

The visitors were extremely delighted with such a warm welcome and praised the hospitality and love showered on them by Pakistanis. They hoped that they would successfully scale K-2 and other mountains and return home with honour.