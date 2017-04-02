Having lost his first match as Pakistan captain after batting first, Sarfraz Ahmed chose to chase in the fourth T20I against West Indies in Port of Spain, ESPNcricinfo reported.

Sarfraz made one change to the team that was beaten by seven wickets on Saturday, with left-arm seamer Rumman Raees replacing Sohail Tanvir. Raees was among the most impressive bowlers in the 2017 PSL, picking up 12 wickets in seven matches at an average of 13.50.

Carlos Brathwaite was happy to keep the winning formula going. If it works again, it will help his team level the series 2-2. The pitch being used for the decider is the same one that had been used for the second and third T20Is.

Squads:

Pakistan:

Ahmed Shehzad, Kamran Akmal, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed (capt & wk), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Rumman Raees, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali

West Indies:

Evin Lewis, Chadwick Walton (wk), Marlon Samuels, Lendl Simmons, Kieron Pollard, Jason Mohammed, Carlos Brathwaite (capt), Jason Holder, Sunil Narine, Samuel Badree, Kesrick Williams