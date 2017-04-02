MUMBAI:- India's bumper 13-Test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries. Royal Challengers Bangalore will be without Virat Kohli for at least the initial phase. Bangalore, who have already lost Australia paceman Mitchell Starc to injury, will also be without Lokesh Rahul. Murali Vijay and Ravichandran Ashwin will sit out the entire campaign. Ravindra Jadeja and paceman Umesh Yadav will both miss the start of the tournament.–Reuters