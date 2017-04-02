DARWIN - Australia Saturday beat Pakistan 5-3 in a see-sawing Test to claim the International Hockey Open in Darwin 4-0.

It took the Australians until late in the third quarter to claim the lead through Aaron Kleinschmidt and then push on for the victory.

A determined Pakistan scored an opening field goal via Abu Mahmood. However the home side landed a penalty corner seconds later through Kiran Arunasalam - his first goal as a Kookaburra.

Skipper Mark Knowles was then awarded a 10th-minute penalty stroke which he easily knocked into the bottom left of the net past keeper Amjad Ali.

Coming into the second quarter, the lead changed hands again, with a double from Pakistan thanks to Muhammad Umar Bhutta and Abu Mahmood.

In the final minute of play for the half, Trent Mitton scored a field goal from directly in front despite a lunging effort from Ali. The third quarter was relatively quiet until the 42nd minute when a quick play down the field saw the ball in the Australian circle where Kleinschmidt knocked in a sneaky field goal to regain the advantage 4-3.

In the final minute of play, a superb piece of team work saw Matt Dawson and Josh Pollard work the ball down to the Kookaburras' circle before Flynn Ogilvie made a tricky aerial flick that soared into goal, leaving the final score at 5-3.

"I think tonight was the best game of the series. Pakistan certainly brought the game alive with their attacking structure which they're renowned for. They had a lot of run in their legs which challenged us in deep defence," said Kookaburras coach Colin Batch.

"Twice we had to come from behind tonight, so there are some good lessons for us there. We've grown a lot, we've tried some different things and ... I'm very pleased with our progress in these four matches." The Kookaburras will next take part in the Azlan Shah Cup in Ipoh, Malaysia at the end of April.