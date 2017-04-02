Lahore-M Babur defeated Afzaal Chaudhry by 10-6, 10-6 in the final to win the SJAL Badminton Tournament title here at Nishtar Park Sports Gymnasium on Saturday.

Earlier in the semi-finals, Afzaal Ch played well and outplayed Ihtesham-ul-Haq while high-flying Babur beat spirited Azhar Kazmi after a tough contest. In all, 32 players took part in the tournament, which was organised to provide sports journalists a platform to exhibit their prowess and also learn the rules and improve their sportsman spirit.

Earlier, SJAL chairman Zahid Maqsood inaugurated the tournament by playing the first shot of the event, which was successfully organised by organising secretary Ihtesham-ul-Haq. The tournament was officiated by international referee Liaquat Ali who was assisted by technical official Rashid Mehmood, who came from Azad Kashimir to perform his duty.

In the end, SJAL president Aqeel Ahmad gave away winning prize to Babur and also lauded the organisers for holding the event in a successful manner.

He promised to conduct more such healthy activities for the sports journalists to make them active, healthy and strong.