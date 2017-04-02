ISLAMABAD-Four Pakistani players along with coach and manager would depart to Chennai, India on 24th of this month to participate in the 19th Asian Individual Squash Championship 2017, to be held at Chennai (India) from 26 to 30th of this month.

While talking to The Nation, Pakistan Squash Federation Honorary Secretary-designate Wing Commander Tahir Sultan confirmed that besides two top players Farhan Mehboob and Farhan Zaman, who were directly selected to represent Pakistan, two players Waqar Mehboob, younger brother of Farhan Mehboob who finished top in trial matches and Tayyab Aslam will also accompany team as the PSF were granted four places in the event on request instead of automatic two available spots to each country. Faheem Gul will accompany the players as coach and Tahir Sultan will be the manager.

He said in order to ensure comprehensive training of players highly modern training camp has already launched at Mushaf Squash Complex. “Besides these four players, a group of junior players has also joined the camp for training with seniors to gain valuable experience. Rigorous court training is being provided to the players and an equal focus is also being given on their physical fitness and improvement of stamina.”

He said Farhan Zaman, who got injured during recently held national team championship at Karachi, was provided with best possible treatment as a result he is well on road to speedy and full recovery and hopefully he will soon back to his level best and start full-fledge mental and physical training.

“Senior Vice President PSF, Air vice Marshal Shahid Akhtar Alvi is very keenly monitoring players’ training and conducting regular sessions with all the players, coaches and physical trainers to warrant the best results with an aim to ensure revival of the lost glory. His presence is source of extra-motivation not only for players, but to coaches and entire staff as well as he not only interacts with players, but as a squash player himself, he also enters the court and actively trained with players to give them sense of comfort. It is expected that the selected players, having provided the most conducive environment would stay determined towards performing their best and would display their true professionalism during the championship and would bring laurels to the country.”

The PSF secretary said they were doing their level best to ensure players get modern and highly advanced training, facilities, diet, conducive environment and peace of mind and we will do whatever it takes to ensure top players both senior and junior get maximum international events to improve their PSA rankings. He also hoped that the PSA will lift the international ban from hosting events in Pakistan very soon and the PSF will start to conduct events carrying big prize money like Pakistan Open. “We are determined and focussed on taking Pakistan squash to new dimensions and bring back titles, like world open, British Open and others. Our players are capable of doing so, like they had done in recent past by upsetting top professional and much higher ranked players. The federation is ready and open for all, who wanted to play for Pakistan without any conditions,” Tahir concluded.