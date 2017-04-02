LAHORE - Former Test cricketer Salim Malik was seen in action after many years at the annual festival cricket match at his alma mater, Government College University Lahore. The match was played between the teams of Old Ravians XI and Vice Chancellor XI at the University’s Oval Ground.

Earlier, winning the toss Old Ravians XI chose to bat first and posted 148 runs in just 12 overs. The coin was tossed by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah, while GCU Sports Board Chairman Prof Dr Ikram ul Haq and Director Sports Khadim Ali Khan were also present.

Old Ravians XI lost some early wickets but Salim Malik and Sajjad Akbar scored some quick runs in the middle overs. Salim Malik scored 30 runs which included one six and three fours. Sajjad Malik stayed on the wicket till the end and scored 41 runs. The VC XI could not face the heat and surrendered at only 133 runs. However, Wadood-ur-Rehman showed some resistance and played fine innings of 51 runs. Ali Manzoor’s four wickets resulted in the victory of Old Ravians XI by 16 runs. This is the consecutive fifth victory of Old Ravians XI in the festival cricket match being played for the last many decades.

Speaking on the occasion, Salim Malik said that GCU was one of the finest sports nurseries for producing top sportsmen for the country’s national teams, and had been maintaining its tradition of excellence in sports since 1947. He said playing for Old Ravians as former alumni of GC was a big proud moment for him.

GCU Director Sports Khadim Ali Khan said that GCU provided ample sports facilities to students in diverse fields such as athletics, cricket, hockey, tennis, gymnastics, basketball, table tennis, boxing, swimming, rowing and squash.