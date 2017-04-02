LAHORE - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Shahryar Khan has left for Sri Lanka where he is expected to meet officials from the Indian and Bangladeshi cricket boards, sources revealed to Geo News on Saturday.

When contacted officials from the PCB said they were unaware about the chairman’s departure for Sri Lanka.

According to sources, Shahryar Khan will discuss issues pertaining to Pakistan-India cricket with Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officials. Khan will also meet with officials from the Sri Lankan and Bangladeshi cricket boards on matters pertaining to the Big Three.

"They further said that the BCCI might offer compensation to Pakistan for not playing a bilateral series, and to avoid litigation," sources siad. "The BCCI also seeks to achieve Pakistan's support on Big Three."

The meeting of cricketing boards from Asian countries will be held in Colombo on Sunday. On March 30, Shaharyar Khan announced the PCB would send a legal notice to BCCI for not honouring its commitment to play a series with Pakistan.

In 2014, both boards had signed an agreement to play a total of six series, four of whom were supposed to be hosted by Pakistan.

According to the deal, the first series was scheduled to be hosted by Pakistan in UAE in 2015 but no series has taken place yet due to the political tension between the two countries.

PCB chairman said that the board suffered Rs1 million financial losses for not playing against India.

He said that there was no chance of India-Pakistan series at the moment, adding that the issue will be raised in ICC meeting due to be held next month.

On Saturday, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) turned down the PCB’s proposal to send its national team to Pakistan for two T20 internationals after the ICC Champions Trophy in June this year.

The BCB has also rejected the PCB’s offer for compensation after Bangladesh refused to tour Pakistan over security concerns, Bangladeshi media reported.