Suzann on top at weather-hit ANA Inspiration

LOS ANGELES - Norway's Suzann Pettersen topped the leaderboard when darkness halted play in the weather-disrupted second round of the LPGA ANA Inspiration. Pettersen was among the players unable to finish the first round on Thursday because of high winds that halted play. After wrapping up a first-round 68, she followed with a three-under par 69 for a seven-under total of 137. "I played really good," Pettersen said. "It really hasn't been that long of a day, but I played quite a bit of golf. Just Steady Eddie, just plugging along, hitting good shots." Pettersen is a three-time runner in the first women's major of the year. A quartet of players was in the clubhouse one shot behind Pettersen. That included South Korea's Park In-Bee, whose seven major titles include the 2013 ANA Inspiration.–AFP

Jepkosgei breaks 3 Half Marathon records

PRAGUE - Kenya's Joyciline Jepkosgei broke the world half marathon record as well as the 10km and 15km marks at the Prague Half Marathon on the way to winning the IAAF Gold Label Road Race in one hour, four minutes and 52 seconds on Saturday. The 23-year-old, who was competing in just her fifth half marathon, clocked splits of 30:05 and 45:37 to improve the 10km and 15km world records. "I didn't know I would break the world record today," said Jepkosgei, whose previous best time was 1:06:08 in this year's Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon. "I only wanted to improve my time. This is a surprise for me. The conditions were good for me because I'm used to training at this time of day, in the morning." Defending champion Violah Jepchumba of Kenya finished second in 65:22, with Fancy Chemutai third.–Reuters

First Mayor Cup Soccer Championship

ISLAMABAD – Thanks to a brace from Mani, United Football Club thrashed Capital Youth Football Club 4-0 in the First Mayor Cup Soccer Championship match played here Saturday. United Football Club strikers missed number of goal-scoring opportunities and had to wait till 27th minute to take lead through Raza. It was 2-0 in the 46th minute, when Mani scored his first and it was 3-0 in the 58th minute when Basharat scored a field goal and Mani completed the rout in the 65th minute. In the second match, PEF Chaser Football Club edged out Capital Resorts 11-10 on penalty shootout in the arguably most entertaining match of the championship so far. Both teams failed to score in normal time and also missed a number of penalty kicks before the PEF finally won the encounter.–Staff Reporter

Trunkwalas Acacia Golf Club inaugurated

KARACHI - Major General Shahzad Naeem Khan, HI (M), General Officer Commanding, 25 Mechanized Division, along with chairman World Group Mehmood Trunkwala inaugurated the Driving Range of Acacia Country & Golf Club, a state-of-the-art facility comprised international standard leisure activities, including an 18-hole PGA standard Golf Course designed to perfection by famous golf course architects M/s Schmidt Curley & Mr. Tony Taylor. A collage of several facilities, the project includes Lakeside restaurants, Lounges, Banquet Halls, Gymnasium, Children Play Area, etc. Besides, the project also includes a 5 Star Resort, Mega Shopping Mall, Serviced Apartments, Water and Theme Park. The project benefits from its exceptional location at Malir Cantt, adjacent to Jinnah Airport.–PR

Punjab, Sindh win in Tchoukball C’ship

ISLAMABAD – Punjab and Sindh moved into the next round of the 4th National Men’s and Women Tchoukball Championship currently underway here at Liaqat Gymnasium, Pakistan Sports Complex Saturday. In the first match, Sindh comfortably outclassed AJK 45 to 35 points. Sindh dominated the entire match and never allowed AJK to stand any chance. Huge upset was witnessed in the second match, as highly experienced PAF had to suffer shock defeat at the hands of Punjab, who inflicted 60-37 defeat on airmen, while KP beat Police 23-20. In the females event, Sindh outclassed AJK women 35-17 in a one-sided match while Punjab Blues had to dig deep to overcome a highly determined KP 39-32 while Punjab Colours beat hosts Islamabad women 24-18 in another exciting match.–Staff Reporter