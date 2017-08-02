DUBAI - Azhar Ali rose to number six spot in the new ICC Test Batsmen rankings released by the cricket governing body on Tuesday. Azhar gained two positions to reach the 6th spot with 769 points and average of 46.86 in the latest rankings, and is now ahead of Australia batsman David Warner and behind India captain Virat Kohli. England all-rounder Ben Stokes moved up to take career-best positions in both batting and bowling as he jumped 12 places to joint-25th position in the Batsmen rankings, while also gaining two places to reach 19th spot in the Bowlers rankings.