PESHAWAR - Chitral thrashed Gilgit-Baltistan to clinch the prestigious trophy on the last day of the three-day annual Shandur Polo Festival held at the world highest polo ground at Shandur in Chitral.

Chitral scored 12 goals against 6 of Gilgit-Baltistan to win the coveted trophy. In the first 15 minutes of the game, Chitral displayed some attacking horseplay as they raced to a three goal lead, scoring four goals to GB’s one. Stunned by the blitz, it took GB players a little time to gather themselves but they managed to claw back into the game, equalizing by the end of the first half after displaying some of their quality through some creative play.

However, whatever pressure the Chitrali players, if any, were under, at the end of the first half seemed to evaporate when the second half began as they came out stronger than at the beginning of the first half. Chitral restored their lead and kept adding to their total. GB tried to restore parity but were outclassed by a resolute Chitral side which continued to pick holes in the GB defence time and again.

With both Chitral and G-B coming into the match undefeated, winning two matches each, an even contest was expected. But by the end of the match, Chitral ran out 12-6 winners over G-B. Naib Subedar Izhar Ali of the Chitral Scouts was crowned as the man-of-the-match for scoring seven goals. Corps Commander Peshawar Lt Gen Nazir Ahmed Butt was the chief guest, who gave away trophy to the winning team and distributed prizes among the players.

Besides the polo teams of Chitral and Gilgit-Baltistan, teams of Laspur, Mastuj and Ghizer also participated in the polo tournament this year. Compared to yester years, the event attracted an increased number of polo players, fans, tourists, both foreign and domestic, and local populace from Chitral, Gilgit-Baltistan and adjoining districts of Malakand division. Also, the visitors enjoyed several other features and folk games of the event in daytime including archery, paragliding, rafting in the Shandur lake and kite flying. Nights were kept brightened and enlivened with huge fireworks and traditional music by local artistes and singers.

A group of children from Chitral and Gilgit-Baltistan enthralled the visitors with several national songs on the concluding day.

In addition to music and cultural evenings and traditional dances, the local artisans and skilled entrepreneurs and other stakeholders showcased their products and traditional foods during the event. A tented village established to highlight and promote the artworks of the Chitral and Gilgit local artists and skilled people.

The provincial government had taken solid steps for organising the Shandur Polo Festival in a befitting manner. District Government Chitral, Police, Pak Army and other institutions provided security to hold the gala peacefully. The game has got international fame, which is being played at the highest polo ground of the world at Shandur Pass in Chitral. As Chitral is the most peaceful region, it attracts thousands of domestic and international tourists annually, especially during the Shandur and Kalash festivals.

has been finalised," said a source privy to matter.

The source added that name of Viv Richards is also under consideration. Viv is currently with Quetta Gladiator for the role of team mentor. Another source added that Sanath Jayasuriya's name was almost ruled out due the political commitment of the former Sri Lankan cricketers in his home.

The source further confirmed that former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting also has the backing of the team's current head coach Dean Jones. “Watch out for more news on ISLU3 strategy,” said the official twitter account of Islamabad United.