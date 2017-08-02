Former Pakistani cricket team captain Shahid Afridi thanked Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli for his generous gesture in donating a signed bat to the former's NGO: the Shahid Afridi Foundation (SAF).

Thank you @imVkohli for your kind gesture in support of @SAFoundationN. Friends & supporters like you ensure #HopeNotOut for everyone pic.twitter.com/T6z7F2OYLb — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) August 1, 2017





Afridi confirmed that the bat would be sold on auction in Newcastle, England. The money obtained would be used to fund his Thar hospital project.

Kohli has also donated a jersey, which was auctioned off for 4300 euros. He was quick to reply to Afridi:

You're most welcome Shahid Bhai.. Wishing you and the @SAFoundationN all the luck for the upcoming events. ☺️ #HopeNotOut https://t.co/Rv1NNPJGC5 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 1, 2017



