Former Pakistani cricket team captain Shahid Afridi thanked Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli for his generous gesture in donating a signed bat to the former's NGO: the Shahid Afridi Foundation (SAF).


Afridi confirmed that the bat would be sold on auction in Newcastle, England. The money obtained would be used to fund his Thar hospital project.

Kohli has also donated a jersey, which was auctioned off for 4300 euros. He was quick to reply to Afridi: