ISLAMABAD - Mahin Aftab, 15-year-old wonder girl, started her ITF World Junior Tennis Championship 2017 campaign on a winning note, as she stunned 5th seed Egyptian Ameena Lasheen in three hard-fought sets in Jordan on Tuesday.

Mahin started the first set on a low and it took lot of time before she settled down and then she hit the backhand and down the line winners to win the first set 6-4, by breaking 10th game of Ameena. She lost momentum in the second set and also lost the set 4-6. In the third set, Ameena was pushing Mahin hard and was playing fast tennis. Both the players managed to hold onto to their respective serves till the 11th game, where Mahin broke Ameena’s game to make it 6-5. Once again Mahin held onto 12th game to win the decisive set 7-5 to register an impressive victory.

Talking to The Nation after winning the match, Mahin said: “It was a dream like debut for me, as my opponent was highly experienced because she was number two in Egypt, but I played with lot of authority and succeeded in winning the crucial match.

“My father Aftab Qureshi, who is also my coach, worked really very hard as he spends 5 hours daily with me in training and it is his dream to see me playing in Grand Slam tournaments and carrying Pakistani flag world over. I know I have huge responsibility of carrying not only nation’s hopes, but also my dad’s expectations. I want to do what no other female in Pakistan has done yet. I always idealize great Williams Sisters and I want to become a true champion life them,” she added.

Mahin, who just returned after representing Pakistan in Fed Cup, said: “I reached Jordan a bit earlier to prepare myself according to conditions. I could have not even dreamt of playing at national level, had my parents especially my father was not right behind me. My elder sister Aleena is also a good player and we play together. It is my dream to play alongside my sister in doubles like Williams sisters and create history by winning a grand slam for my country.

“After participating in Jordan ITF event, I will leave for Spain on August 18 to train there. The training in Spain last time helped me a lot in beating Pakistan No 1 Sara Mansoor, and also provided me chance to represent my country in Fed Cup. My coach Kamran Khalil also helped me to overcome my minor mistakes. I am determined and working really hard to earn laurels for me and my country at international level,” Mahin concluded.