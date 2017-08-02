ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) president Salim Saifullah Khan Tuesday appointed Sanaullah Aman as secretary of the federation.

The secretary slot was vacated following acceptance of resignation of former secretary Khalid Rehmani, who lost his father earlier and had expressed an inability to be away from Karachi anymore.

Sanaullah brings him vast and varied experiences in sports, professional management and administration. Presently, Executive Director General Sports in CDA, he has been continuously associated with sports for the last 25 years, having also served as Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTW) president, Pakistan Martial Arts Association (PMAA) president and Islamabad Volleyball Association (IVA) president while his affiliation with tennis and table tennis in the CDA goes back for many years.

As CDA director sports, he developed 5 multipurpose grounds, 3 international-level cricket grounds, more than 12 tennis courts in various sectors, and 20 grounds for hockey, football and other sports. During the period, he masterminded the biggest sports infrastructure in Islamabad, organised more than 50 sports tournaments, including open tennis events, City Olympics and Islamabad Sports Festival, the Margalla Sports Festival 10 times and also hosted a number of tournaments. He has also served as chairman venue committee for the last Quaid-e-Azam Games organised by the Pakistan Sports Board.